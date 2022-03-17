Pogba’s house burgled during match against Atletico

Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, has revealed that his house was burgled on Tuesday night while his children slept.

Pogba revealed this in a statement he posted across his social media pages, while offering a reward for anyone who could provide information on the incident.

He also revealed that the incident occurred while Manchester United faced Atlético Madrid in their Round of 16 Champions League clash.

The World Cup winner expressed his concerns that the burglars had taken away his family’s “sense of safety and security”.

He stated, “Last night our family’s worst nightmare was realised when our home was broken into and burglarized while our babies were sleeping in their bedroom.

“The burglars were in our home for less than five minutes but in that time they took from us something more valuable than anything we had in our home… our sense of safety and security.

“This occurred during the final minutes of last night’s match when they knew that we would not be home. My wife and I rushed home not knowing if our children were safe and unharmed. As a father, there is no feeling worse in this world than not being there to protect your children and I sincerely hope that no one ever has to feel what I felt last night.

“It is for this reason that I would like to offer a reward for anyone who has a clue to help us. Please send any info to rewardpogba@gmail.com,” the statement concluded.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...