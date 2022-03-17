Sports

Pogba’s house burgled during match against Atletico

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, has revealed that his house was burgled on Tuesday night while his children slept.

Pogba revealed this in a statement he posted across his social media pages, while offering a reward for anyone who could provide information on the incident.

He also revealed that the incident occurred while Manchester United faced Atlético Madrid in their Round of 16 Champions League clash.

The World Cup winner expressed his concerns that the burglars had taken away his family’s “sense of safety and security”.

He stated, “Last night our family’s worst nightmare was realised when our home was broken into and burglarized while our babies were sleeping in their bedroom.

“The burglars were in our home for less than five minutes but in that time they took from us something more valuable than anything we had in our home… our sense of safety and security.

“This occurred during the final minutes of last night’s match when they knew that we would not be home. My wife and I rushed home not knowing if our children were safe and unharmed. As a father, there is no feeling worse in this world than not being there to protect your children and I sincerely hope that no one ever has to feel what I felt last night.

“It is for this reason that I would like to offer a reward for anyone who has a clue to help us. Please send any info to rewardpogba@gmail.com,” the statement concluded.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Chelsea confirm Tuchel new coach

Posted on Author Reporter

  Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as the new Chelsea Head Coach. He moves to Stamford Bridge following a two-and-a-half year spell at French champions Paris Saint-Germain, which came to an end last month. He will be the first German to manage Chelsea and arrives having guided PSG to four major honours and the Champions […]
Sports

3rd FAFT Cup: Sodje brothers back youth football development in Nigeria

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Ex-internationals, the Sodje brothers, Efe and Sam, have emphasized the need to support and encourage individuals who put in their hard earn money to develop and promote grassroots football in Nigeria.   The brothers expressed this view recently in a chat with journalists ahead of the November 15 kick-off date of this year’s edition of […]
Sports

EPL: Vardy back with a bang as Foxes dent Burnley survival bid

Posted on Author Reporter

  Leicester dented Burnley’s bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League as Jamie Vardy returned from injury to inspire a 2-0 win at Turf Moor on Tuesday. Brendan Rodgers’s side stole the points with two goals in the last eight minutes as Vardy set up James Maddison and then netted himself. Burnley remain in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica