Pointek creating value in Nigeria’s telecoms industry – Tama Forteta

In the world of communications, experts have distinguished themselves with convincing powers to woo clients says Tama Forteta, Public Relations Manager of Pointek during an interview with newsmen on Wednesday.

According to him: “One may wonder, if in the absence of real value, if clients can be swayed by words of mouth, rather than presentation of value.

“There’s one firm that has brought immensed value to Nigeria’s telecommunications Industry, and that firm is Pointek, that has continued to do the unthinkable.”

He told journalists that the quality of products churned out from the firm, is rated as the best, from clients across board.

“It is instructive to note, that, what clients are interested in, is in the value that is offered, and not on advertisements of products,” he further highlighted.

Speaking further he said:”Sometimes, advertisements can be deceptive, but the production of value is what drives the market to any firm, and gives satisfaction to clients.”

