Pokwangli Utd lift Adamu Yola Gombe South Unity Cup

Pokwangli United for the first time on Wednesday, December 29, were crowned champions of the 6th Adamu Yola Gombe South Unity Cup, after they defeated Oska United 2-0 in an enthralling final played at the Billiri Township Stadium, Billiri, Gombe state.

Goals from Philemon Dauda and Peace Uwandu in the 20th and 22nd minute fetched the Kaltungo LGA side their historic first title. Oska United were given an early chance to take the lead after the referee,

Bawa Buhari adjudged that Joseph Gambo was upended in the 18-yard box barely two minutes into the game and a penalty kick but Gambo hit the crossbar from 12 yards despite getting the better of the Pokwangli United goalie.

It didn’t take long when the deadlock was broken through Philemon Dauda who wasted no time in tapping in a low cross to put Pokwangli United ahead in the 20th minute.

Two minutes after the first goal, Pokwangli United struck again through the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, Peace Uwandu from the penalty spot. Oska turned on the heat and had some decent opportunities to score goals of theirs including their spot-kick of the game which they frittered again to the chagrin of their fans.

Peace Uwandu won the Most Valuable Player of the tournament as he was involved in most of the goals Pokwangli United scored during the competition. Musa Ibrahim also of Pokwangli United topped the scoring charts while their goalkeeper was also adjudged the Best Goalkeeper of the competition.

The only individual award not won by Pokwangli was the best coach which was won by Samba Boys gaffer Zephaniah James who has now won the award for the second time having won it also in 2019.

