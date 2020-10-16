News

Poland imposes new restrictions as coronavirus cases continue to spike

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Poland announced new restrictions on Thursday to curb the coronavirus pandemic, including limits on opening hours for bars and restaurants, sports events and schools in some areas as it faced another daily record spike in infections.
“I am calling on all elderly people to stay home…we will win this fight, but only if we are united and responsible,” Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.
Sports events will be held without audiences, gyms and swimming pools will close, and schools in red zones, where the coronavirus has hit the country hardest, will have to provide only distance learning. The capital Warsaw will also be in a red zone, reports Reuters.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Akwa Ibom government calls for inputs for 2021 budget

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Akwa Ibom government has requested for inputs from stakeholders and various interest groups in the preparation and planning of 2021 budget.     The is part of efforts by the government to ensure inclusiveness.   There are indications that the state’s 2021 budget will focus on mitigating the economic austerities caused by the coronavirus pandemic. […]
News

60th Independence: Nigeria can’t afford to be smaller –Ex-govs’ Forum

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja .

The Former Governors Forum has joined other Nigerians to preach unity, stating that Nigeria cannot afford to be smaller.   The Forum is preaching against the divisible tendencies that have taken over national discuss, quipping that Nigeria is an emerging market with her population. In the message signed by the Chairman and former governor of […]
News

Ashafa: We’ll provide houses for millions of Nigerians

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The newly appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority, Senator Gbenga Ashafa Friday lauded President Muhammadu Buhari on his appointment. The Managing Director, who also pledged to vigorously implement the Federal Government’s housing policy, said that he would work to ensure the provision of mass affordable housing for millions of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: