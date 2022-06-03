Business

Polaris Bank donates hydraulic delivery beds to FTH, Gombe

Polaris Bank has donated multi-million naira state-of-the-art hydraulic/ electric delivery beds to the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH), Gombe, Gome State, to further its corporate social responsibility interventions in the health sector. Making the presentation on Tuesday at FTH, Polaris Bank’s management, represented by its Group Head, North-East, Olayinka Obikanye, said the bank attached premium to health growth and, as such, would continue to dare the odds to ensure quality health delivery across the country.

“Polaris Bank recognises the role of good health services in the communities where it has presence and contributes to the global fight against major health issues/challenges, particularly those common to the areas where it has its business operations,” he said, noting that the hydraulic beds would “enhance patients management and make life easy for recuperating patients. “Among several of the uses of this special and state of the art hydraulic beds is its capability in helping patients to turn over easily, relieve paralysed patients’ body bruising and effectively protect patients from decubitus,” he explained.

Obikanye said the gesture was in adherence to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially goal number 3, which aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages. He also noted that it was in line with one of the bank’s CSR strategic pillars of health and in an effort to cement the partnership between the two institutions. The Polaris Bank Group head, at the occasion, reiterated the positive and mutually beneficial relationship that has existed between FTH and Polaris Bank, which, according to him, spanned over 15 years.

 

