Polaris Bank highlights VULTe’ benefits to customers

Polaris Bank has restated that its newly- launched digital banking platform, VULTe, is a quick self-service innovation aimed at delivering greater value and benefits to existing and new customers of the bank. The Chief Digital Officer (CDO) of Polaris Bank, Dele Adeyinka, while highlighting the unique features and benefits of VULTe, said that “VULTe is a convenient, easy and quick self-service digital solution, which allows users (new and existing) access to a range of banking services hard to get elsewhere.”

The services include account opening and Wallet (NGN and USD), airtime and data Top-up; fund account; funds transfer; bills payment; pay day loan; lifestyle and events (Discover); Automated Teller Machine (ATM) and branch/agent locator. Others are, viewing of transactions history, generation of bank statements, profile settings like hide/show balance, hide/ show accounts, forgot user ID/password, reset PIN etcetera, and banking services such as limit increase, request card/cheque book, block account/card, etc.

