Polaris Bank holds maiden draw of ‘Save & Win’ promo

The first draw of the ongoing Polaris Save & Win promo is scheduled to hold today, November 4, 2022, according to a press release. The statement said that the draw which would be conducted electronically, holds at the Bank’s Victoria Island, Lagos headquarters and would be broadcast live on all its social media channels where winners that emerged would be contacted and rewarded in instant. It further stated that a total of 62 Nigerians would emerge winners and takehome cash prize of N100,000 each in the Independence Day Special draw. According to the statement, customers can still participate in, or increase their chances of winning by depositing a minimum of N5,000 in their savings account. Also, non-customers of the Bank can participate for a chance to win in the draws by opening a Polaris Savings account with N2,000 and growing same to N5,000 before the next draw date. Representatives of the relevant Lottery Commissions and Consumer Protection Agencies would be present at the draw to monitor and ensure transparency in the process.
Related Articles
Customs Duty: GTB remittances’ default cost FG N40bn revenue in 2 weeks
…EFCC should investigate GTB –Farinto As the suspension of GTB as a Customs Duty collecting bank in the Nigerian ports enters week two, Nigerian importers and their agents have lamented that they have lost over N40 billion in demurrages and storage charges on their consignments held in the ports by government because of the […]
Gas: Unlocking 206trn SCF reserves with CBN’s intervention The
Nigeria has a huge gas resource-base capable of driving economic growth and lifting millions out of poverty. However, the country lags behind in gas development. REGINA OTOKPA examines the opportunities and benefits of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s N250 billion intervention facility to the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) Gas has been the major […]
BudgIT celebrates 10 years of civic innovation
BudgIT Foundation, a foremost civic-tech organisation leading the advocacy for fiscal transparency and accountability in Nigeria and three other African countries, has announced its 10th-anniversary celebration tagged, “A decade of civic-innovation and social impact” scheduled to hold in September 2021. According to a press release, to celebrate BudgIT’s achievements in the last decade, […]
