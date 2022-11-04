Polaris Bank holds maiden draw of ‘Save & Win’ promo

The first draw of the ongoing Polaris Save & Win promo is scheduled to hold today, November 4, 2022, according to a press release. The statement said that the draw which would be conducted electronically, holds at the Bank’s Victoria Island, Lagos headquarters and would be broadcast live on all its social media channels where winners that emerged would be contacted and rewarded in instant. It further stated that a total of 62 Nigerians would emerge winners and takehome cash prize of N100,000 each in the Independence Day Special draw. According to the statement, customers can still participate in, or increase their chances of winning by depositing a minimum of N5,000 in their savings account. Also, non-customers of the Bank can participate for a chance to win in the draws by opening a Polaris Savings account with N2,000 and growing same to N5,000 before the next draw date. Representatives of the relevant Lottery Commissions and Consumer Protection Agencies would be present at the draw to monitor and ensure transparency in the process.

