Polaris Bank launches new 'Save & Win' promo

Polaris Bank has commenced a nationwide savings campaign tagged: Polaris “Save & Win” promo to give away millions of naira in cash rewards to its loyal and prospective customers who would partake and emerge winners in the promo.

 

According to a press release, four millionaires will emerge alongside 4,379 Nigerians who will be rewarded with other cash gifts from N100,000.00 up to N500,000.00 per person in a monthly, quarterly and special draws over a period of 12 months.

The statement said: “The ‘Save & Win’ promo is aimed at making millionaires of everyday Nigerians by encouraging current customers of the bank to grow their existing accounts by N5,000.00 in 30 days while prospective customers are encouraged to open and save in their account, a minimum of N2,000.00 and grow it to N5,000 within a month to qualify for the monthly draws, and stand a chance of winning N100,000.00.

 

“For the quarterly draw, existing and prospective customers stand the chance of winning N1m in rent as first prize; N500,000.00 for first runner up and N250,000.00 for second runner up within the promo period. The campaign started from October 1, 2022, and will run till September 30, 2023.”

 

It further said that the first draw, which will herald the first set of winners for the month of October, will be announced in the first week of November, adding that on that day, the first set of winners, 62 in all, will receive N100,000.00 as their reward in commemoration of the 62nd Independence Anniversary of Nigeria.

 

