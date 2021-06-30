Polaris Bank launches ‘Refer & Win’ reward for VULTe users

Polaris Bank has announced the launch of a new reward, “Refer & Win” exercise in which existing and new users of the bank’s digital platform, VULTe, stand a chance to win up to N1,300 instant cash reward each time they refer someone who opens an account and enrolls on the newlylaunched innovative digital solution. According to a press release, to benefit from the reward initiative, all a referrer (who could be an existing customer or non-customer of the bank) needs do, is to refer a new user to open a Polaris Bank account by enrolling on the VULTe digital bank platform. It added that for every referral completed, both the referrer and referred’s account will be credited with N300 and N200 respectively, instantly. Speaking on the new reward initiative, Polaris Bank’s Managing Director/ CEO, Mr. Innocent Ike, said the Referral Campaign is aimed at positioning VULTe as a unique digital solution to reward both the existing and new customers of the bank.

