Polaris Bank launches 'Refer & Win' reward for VULTe users

Polaris Bank has announced the launch of a new reward, “Refer & Win” exercise in which existing and new users of the bank’s digital platform, VULTe, stand a chance to win up to N1,300 instant cash reward each time they refer someone who opens an account and enrolls on the newlylaunched innovative digital solution. According to a press release, to benefit from the reward initiative, all a referrer (who could be an existing customer or non-customer of the bank) needs do, is to refer a new user to open a Polaris Bank account by enrolling on the VULTe digital bank platform. It added that for every referral completed, both the referrer and referred’s account will be credited with N300 and N200 respectively, instantly. Speaking on the new reward initiative, Polaris Bank’s Managing Director/ CEO, Mr. Innocent Ike, said the Referral Campaign is aimed at positioning VULTe as a unique digital solution to reward both the existing and new customers of the bank.

Business

IWD: NB boss seeks gender parity at workplace

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Jordi Borrut Bel, has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to gender parity in the workplace. Bel made this known while giving the closing remarks at the webinar organised by Nigerian Breweries Plc as part of activities commemorating this year’s International Women’s Day. Bel said: “Nigerian Breweries Plc […]
Business

Coronation Merchant Bank quotes additional CP on FMDQ

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ), through its Board Listings and Markets Committee, has approved the quotation of the Coronation Merchant Bank Limited N11.36 billion Series 18 Commercial Papers (CP) under its N100.00 billion CP Issuance Programme on its platform.   According to a statement from FMDQ, Coronation Merchant Bank Limited in 2018, joined the league […]
Business

Nigeria spends N236.7bn on soya meal amid surplus

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Despite its capacity to produce over one million tonnes of soya beans yearly, Nigeria still depends on importation of 1.06 million tonnes of meal produced from the bean. The import between 2018 and 2020 alone was valued at N236.7billion ($503.6million). Already, the price of the bean has gone up by $121.18 or 21.51 per cent […]

