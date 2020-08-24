Polaris Bank MD retires, thanks CBN, staff for support

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank Limited, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, has announced his retirement, having completed his second twoyear tenure at the helm of the bank.

In a farewell message to the staff of the Bank, Abiru explained that having served meritoriously in the banking industry for nearly three decades, he had resolved to retire, with effect from August 31, 2020, to enable him contribute his quota in other areas of the society.

There are speculations that Abiru is being positioned to contest the Lagos East senatorial by-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The October by-election is to fill the vacant senatorial seat occasioned by the death of Senator Bayo Osinowo. Sharing his scorecard while serving as the CEO of the Bank, Abiru noted: “It gives me great pleasure to say that, with the support of the Board, Executive Management and all of you, we have delivered on the mandate given to us by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) upon assumption of office in 2016.”

Going down memory lane, he reminded staff of the bank’s poor state before he assumed office in 2016 as the Group Managing Director of the erstwhile SkyeBank.

He noted that all prudential ratios were out of compliance with regulatory requirements; capital was negative; the loan book was mostly delinquent, while liquidity faced deposit attrition.

Furthermore, the IT infrastructure was dilapidated and employee morale was low, resulting in erosion of public confidence. He praised the staff for working with him to reverse the trend and bring about an institution that has become a compelling case study in corporate turnaround within Nigeria’s financial services industry.

His words: “We have reversed almost all regulatory ratios for good and currently rank amongst the very best in the industry. There can be no better testament to the much-improved state of the bank than the full year 2019 results in which the bank posted Profit After Tax (PAT) of N27 billion.

To buttress the fact that this is sustainable, the bank’s first half 2020 result showed a PAT of over N18 billion, despite the tremendous headwinds brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. “We also commenced the refreshment of the bank’s IT infrastructure, which had largely become outdated and dilapidated due to years of underinvestment.

As a result of the successful completion of the first phase of the IT Refresh Programme, which consisted mainly of upgrade of the infrastructure and digital platforms, and relocation of the bank’s Data Centres to Tier III data locations as mandated by CBN regulations and in line with global best practices, the bank’s customers are now experiencing significantly improved service delivery.

“In addition, by introducing and committing resources to the Agency Banking model, we have contributed in no small measure to deepening financial inclusion for the unbanked and underbanked throughout the length and breadth of Nigeria.”

On the issue of leadership succession, Abiru said: “During this period leading to my final disengagement, I will work closely with the CBN, the Board of Directors and Executive Management of our bank to ensure a seamless transition and smooth handover to my successor.”

Abiru was appointed the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the then SkyeBank in July 2016.

Like this: Like Loading...