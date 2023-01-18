Polaris Bank partners NYSC, NerdzFactory on corps members’ digital skills

In line with its Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) drive, Polaris Bank in partnership with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and Nerdz- Factory has commenced a high-impact capacitybuilding workshop on digital skills for 5,000 National Youth Service Corps members across 12 states in Nigeria.

The bank explained that her action is intended to equip young Nigerians with relevant work-ready digital skills which is focused on building the youth’s selfsustenance in innovation, creativity, digital skills, business acumen, and relevance in the 21st- Century economy and workplace. According to Polaris Bank’s Group Head, Product & Market Development, Mrs. Adebimpe Ihekuna, “this partnership is part of Polaris Bank’s commitment to Youth development and empowerment in Nigeria which aligns with the Bank’s strategic CSR pillars.” She said: “We see the need for a work-ready and digitally equipped youth which has informed Polaris Bank’s partnership with NerdzFactory to make a difference and provide 5,000 NYSC members with digital skills needed to start a successful career in paid employment or create their own businesses as entrepreneurs,”.

