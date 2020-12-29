Business

Polaris Bank partners women's society on vocational skills

Polaris Bank has been commended for its commitment to skill acquisition and empowerment of women in Nigeria.

This commendation was given at the graduation and anniversary ceremony of the International Women’s Society (IWS) Skills Acquisition Center, Lekki Lagos, which held recently.

 

The event, which took place at the IWS Skills Acquisition Center, was graced by a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs) Oluranti Adebule, amidst other eminent dignitaries as well as management of the center.

The erstwhile deputy governor expressed delight at the level of work that is being done at the center to elevate the socio-economic status of women in the state and country at large, adding that such exercise would promote the springing up of more micro enterprises, there    by addressing the scourge of unemployment in the state, especially among the womenfolk.

She extolled the quality of vocational skills provided to empower women, noting that “the IWS Skills Acquisition Center was established to create empowerment opportunities and promote self-reliance, thus alleviating poverty and increasing the level of literacy and vocational skills among women.”

 

Speaking on behalf of Polaris Bank, the Acting Group Head, Customer Value Management & Strategic Communications, Bukola Oluyadi, used the opportunity of the graduation and anniversary ceremony to reaffirm the bank’s commitment to women empowerment, noting that empowering women contributes to economic development and supports the establishment of a prosperous economy.

 

Oluyadi added that “Polaris Bank has always been conscious of the challenges women face and is leaving no stone  unturned to help improve the lot of the womenfolk.”

 

“This is one of the many initiatives we support to empower women so they can fulfill their aspirations.”

 

On her part, the President of the International Women’s Society, Mrs. Ibiwunmi Akinnola, congratulated the students and teachers for their persistence and doggedness despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 and also thanked Polaris Bank amongst other partners, for their support particularly in the area of helping to facilitate e-learning.

 

