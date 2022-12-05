Business

Polaris Bank promotes SMEs with ‘The Fashion Souk’ sponsorship

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Polaris Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to support the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria. The bank in a statement gave this assurance while disclosing plans to sponsor

The Fashion Souk 7.0. The statement further noted that three successful entrepreneurs, who emerge winners in a business pitch at the event, would go home with N1million, N500,000 and N250,000 for the overall winner, first runner-up and second runnerup respectively.

The two-day event, which is organised in partnership with Nigeria’s foremost event management company, EVENTFUL Limited held over the weekend in Lagos. Speaking on behalf of Polaris Bank, the Group Head, Strategic Brand Management, Nduneche Ezurike, said: “Fashion and style enthusiasts can once again look forward to experiencing unparalleled fashion moments from Nigerian entrepreneurs.”

Mr. Ezurike noted that “as an SMEs-friendly Bank, it is always our delight to explore opportunities to grow Nigeria’s Small and Medium Enterprises. Polaris Bank’s lead sponsorship of the 7th edition of The Fashion Souk, underscores our acknowledgment of the SMEs as the catalyst for Nigerian’s economic growth.”

Continuing, he noted that “this year’s Fashion Souk is unique as it provides an opportunity for the yuletide holidaymakers with an unforgettable shopping experience as visitors will behold the creativity of the Nigerian entrepreneurs, especially in the beauty and fashion space.”

Mr. Ezurike further stated  that Polaris Bank’s continued partnership with EVENTFUL Limited stimulates the entrepreneurial spirit of many Nigerians, especially the new-age innovators in the key sectors of the national economy. He commended Eventful Ltd for visibly showcasing the enterprise amongst Nigerians.

 

Commenting on the essence of the SOUK, Founder and Chairman of Eventful and Convener of the Fashion Souk, Yewande Zaccheaus, said: “Eventful Limited has been deliberate in using the platform of The Fashion Souk to create the much-needed road to market for budding fashion entrepreneurs whilst also expanding the target market of the more established designers. “We are proud to once again contribute to the growth of the nation’s economy,” she added.

More than 160 SMEs in Nigeria’s fashion industry, ranging from manufacturers to designers and retailers in clothing, kids fashion, textiles, jewelry, accessories, hats, bags, shoes and lingerie, are billed to showcase their creativity and product lines at the Fashion Souk.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Shareholders laud FCMB, approve N2.97bn dividend

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Shareholders of FCMB Group Plc have restated their confidence in the financial institution to sustain its impressive performance and deliver more value. The shareholders gave the commendation at the 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Group held at its corporate head office in Lagos.   They also unanimously approved the payment of a dividend […]
Business

Nigeria sheds $50.94m as oil output sinks by 1.178m barrel

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Nigeria shed whopping $50.93million oil revenue as the country’s output sank by 1.178 million barrels in July. This deficit, data compiled by New Telegraph showed, came from daily crude oil production in Nigeria, which dropped by 38,000 barrels in July to 1.37 million barrels.   Using the new report released by the Organisation of Petroleum […]
Business

Exploring alternative funding for Nigerian businesses

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

Recently, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), in conjunction with Jersey Finance, a strategic partner of Commonwealth Advisory and Investment Council, held a meeting on access to international capital and funding solutions for Nigeria. TAIWO HASSAN reports At many fora in the Nigerian business community, the issue of access to capital/credit for businesses […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica