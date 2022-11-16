Polaris Bank rewards first set of winners in ‘Save & Win’ promo

The first set of 62 winners have emerged in the ongoing Polaris Bank Save & Win promo. The bank in a statement said that the 62 lucky winners emerged across the six geo-political zones, winning N100,000 each during the draw which held on Friday at its headquarters in Lagos is in commemoration of Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Anniversary. The winners emerged through a transparent draw witnessed by officials of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), and the Advertising Regulatory Commission of Nigeria (ARCON).

The draw was conducted using a hybrid media technology which enabled in-premises event as well as over 400 customers through the bank’s virtual network and social media handles. Speaking at the unveiling of the winners, Polaris Bank’s Group Head, Strategic Brand Management, Mr. Nduneche Ezurike, said that the event was significant because it was a testament of the bank’s unwavering commitment to impact and enrich the lives of Nigerians.

Ezurike noted that the reward is aimed at encouraging more people, existing and prospective customers alike to save and invest their money. “In tough times like this, there is a compelling need to save, not only to win a prize, but also to plan for the rainy day,” he added.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...