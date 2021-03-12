Business

Polaris Bank rewards second millionaire, 60 other winners in its second ‘Save & Win’ Promo draw

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Ikechukwu Bartholomew Obiefuna, a customer of Polaris Bank’s Okeke Street branch, Onitsha in Anambra State has emerged the second millionaire at the second draw of the Bank’s ongoing nationwide Save & Win promo.
A set of 60 lucky customers from across the six geo-political zones, also received N100,000 each, as consolation cash prize during the draw which held at the Bank’s headquarters in Lagos.
The winners emerged through a transparent draw witnessed by officials of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC); National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and representatives of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) in persons; as well as customers and relations who logged in using the provided link to the available virtual platforms.
The bank aims to make millionaires of Nigerians by encouraging current and prospective customers of the Bank to save minimum incremental sum of N10,000 in three consecutive circles within the promo period, which commenced in November 2020 to April 2021.
At the maiden draw which took place on February 9, 2021, Mr. Lucky Okunzuwa, a customer with the Bank’s Akpakpava branch, Benin City in Edo State, emerged as the first millionaire of the promo.
The duo of Ms. Peace Ibadin and Susie Onwuka, both representatives of National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and Mr. Ezeani Daniel and Ms. Gemogono Eni of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), commended Polaris Bank for making good its promise by rewarding the winners; as well as making the draw process, very transparent, saying this would go a long way in fostering brand affinity and continuing loyalty amongst customers of the Bank.
Speaking at the unveiling of the winners, the Executive Director of the Bank for Abuja and Northern Region, Abdullahi Muhammed, while offering his congratulations to the lucky winners, said the event was significant because it was a testament of Polaris Bank’s unwavering commitment to impact and enrich lives of Nigerians, while noting that the pay-out was aimed at encouraging more people to save and invest their money.
‘‘Whatever the circumstance, there is a compelling need to save, not only to win a prize, but also to plan for both the unexpected and future. The Polaris Bank’s Save and Win Promo is one assured path for Nigerians to save more and possibly become either  millionaires or win N100,000 consolation cash prize; so go ahead and start saving more and winning more,’’ he said.
Following the first draw on February 9 in which the first set of winners emerged, the Bank has announced and also rewarded the second set of winners likewise on Tuesday, March 9. The month of April will be for the Grand-finale leading to the emergence of 60 more winners of N100,000 consolation cash prize each and an unprecedented six millionaires of N1million each, across the six geo-political zones as well, which will make a total of 188 winners in the entire draw.
The Bank launched the ‘Save & Win’ promo campaign in November 2020 with N26 million available to be won during the three draws slated to pick the winners in the months of February, March and April.
Polaris Bank is a future-determining Bank committed to delivering industry-defining products, and services, across all sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Reporter

