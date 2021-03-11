Business

Polaris Bank rewards winners in promo draw

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ikechukwu Bartholomew Obiefuna, an Engineer and a customer of Polaris Bank’s Okeke Street branch, Onitsha in Anambra State, has emerged the second millionaire at the 2nd draw of the bank’s ongoing nationwide Save & Win promo. A set of 60 lucky customers from across the six geo-political zones, also received N100,000 each, as consolation cash prize during the draw which held at the bank’s headquarters in Lagos.

The winners emerged through a transparent draw witnessed by officials of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC); National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and representatives of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) in persons; as well as customers and relations who logged in using the provided link to the available virtual platforms. The bank aims to make millionaires of Nigerians by encouraging current and prospective customers of the bank to save minimum incremental sum of N10,000 in three consecutive circles within the promo period, which commenced in November 2020 to April 2021

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Overcoming livestock feeds’ scarcity

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Maize farmers in Nigeria have assured poultry and fish farmers, including others that the association is working tirelessly to bridge the domestic demand deficit of the commodity with its planned production target of 22 million metric tonnes of maize as it set to reap a bumper harvest of the commodity during the 2020 farming season. […]
Business

‘How SON will grow economy through brands protection

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Product counterfeiting and brand-cloning have been identified as a major set-back to the Federal Government’s efforts to promote industrial growth and local production.   This came as the Director General of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mallam Farouk Salim has said that product cloning short-changes brand owners and the consumers of their hard […]
Business

COVID-19: FirstBank launches next-generation ATM

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

In the light of COVID-19, FirstBank has launched the FastTrack ATM, a Next Generation ATM and first of its kind in Africa, designed to promote financial activities on the machine devoid of any form of physical interaction with the machine. In a press release, the lender said the introduction of the FastTrack ATM, which is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica