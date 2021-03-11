Polaris Bank rewards winners in promo draw

Ikechukwu Bartholomew Obiefuna, an Engineer and a customer of Polaris Bank’s Okeke Street branch, Onitsha in Anambra State, has emerged the second millionaire at the 2nd draw of the bank’s ongoing nationwide Save & Win promo. A set of 60 lucky customers from across the six geo-political zones, also received N100,000 each, as consolation cash prize during the draw which held at the bank’s headquarters in Lagos.

The winners emerged through a transparent draw witnessed by officials of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC); National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and representatives of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) in persons; as well as customers and relations who logged in using the provided link to the available virtual platforms. The bank aims to make millionaires of Nigerians by encouraging current and prospective customers of the bank to save minimum incremental sum of N10,000 in three consecutive circles within the promo period, which commenced in November 2020 to April 2021

Like this: Like Loading...