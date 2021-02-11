Business

Polaris Bank rewards winners in promo

Polaris Bank on Tuesday unveiled Mr. Lucky Okunzuwa, a customer with the bank’s Akpakpava branch, Benin, Edo State, as the first millionaire at the maiden draw of its ongoing nationwide Save & Win promo. Other 60 lucky customers, who also emerged from across the six geo-political zones, won N100,000 each during the draw, which held at the bank’s headquarters in Lagos.

The promo, which ends in April 2021, is designed to enrich Nigerians with a N26 million pay-out The winners emerged through a transparent draw witnessed by officials of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, representatives of other regulatory agencies; as well as customers and relations of the winners.

The draw was conducted using a hybrid media technology which enabled in-premises event whilst over 600 customers logged in through the banks virtual network and social media handles. The promo is designed to make millionaires of everyday Nigerians by encouraging current and prospective customers of the Bank to save minimum of N10,000 monthly, for any three consecutive months within the promo period, starting from November 2020 to April 2021, to qualify and be part of the winners of the promo.

The first millionaire of the promo, Mr. Okunzuwa, said: ‘‘I am very delighted at winning one million naira in the Polaris Bank’s Save & Win Promo. It was like a dream, when I was told but this is a reality. The money will go a long way in supporting my small business to grow.

I also make a commitment to continue to save more. I sincerely thank Polaris Bank for this novel initiative.’’ Speaking at the unveiling of the winners, Polaris Bank’s Executive Director, Lagos Business, Mr. Segun Opeke, while offering his congratulations, said the event was significant because it was a testament of Polaris Bank’s unwavering commitment to impact and enrich the lives of Nigerians, while noting that the reward is aimed at encouraging more people to save and invest their money.

