Business

Polaris Bank unveils digital bank, VULTe

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Polaris Bank yesterday launched its much anticipated digital banking platform, VULTe, which the lender said would afford customers total control of their financial service needs. In his welcome address at the ceremony, which held in Lagos and virtually to a national and global audience, Chairman of the Bank, Muhammed Ahmad, disclosed that the corporate goal of Polaris was to offer customers and non-customers of the bank a 24-hour seamless service over two years ago when the Polaris journey started, which led to the pursuit and actualisation of VULTe.

He said: “This is a milestone in our pursuit of a strong and digitally-led retail brand. When we started the Polaris journey almost three years ago, we were very clear on the type of bank we must build and the direction we must go. This was largely informed by the fast pace of change in financial service provisioning and the apparent technology-defined outlook of our business.

“We are therefore bringing VULTe to the market place today. And this is not another mobile App, but one with a world of difference, a mobile digital bank. This is your bank in your hand, affording you total Control of your financial service needs. With VULTe, you serve yourself, the way you want to be served.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Financial literacy: Unity Bank flags off ‘OMG’ 2.0 game play

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Unity Bank Plc has flagged off Season 2 of its pioneer educational gameplay, “the One Minute Genius, OMG,” as part of its efforts to boost financial literacy among students in primary and secondary schools across the nation, the lender announced yesterday. According to a statement issued by the lender, the OMG 2.0 game play, which […]
Business

Nigeria’s broadband penetration rises by 2.13%

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The chances of Nigeria attaining its 70 per cent broadband penetration by 2025 are getting higher as the country recorded 2.13 per cent growth in one month. Data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for September showed that 4.06 million new broadband users were recorded in the month. This brought the country’s penetration rate […]
Business

Assessing ICT/telecom’s contribution to GDP

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The second quarter 2020 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) further highlighted the critical role of information and communication technology in the economy. While stakeholders have hailed the development in the sector, they want government to do more in the area of policy to sustain current growth. SAMSON AKINTARO […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica