Polaris Bank unveils digital bank, VULTe

Polaris Bank yesterday launched its much anticipated digital banking platform, VULTe, which the lender said would afford customers total control of their financial service needs. In his welcome address at the ceremony, which held in Lagos and virtually to a national and global audience, Chairman of the Bank, Muhammed Ahmad, disclosed that the corporate goal of Polaris was to offer customers and non-customers of the bank a 24-hour seamless service over two years ago when the Polaris journey started, which led to the pursuit and actualisation of VULTe.

He said: “This is a milestone in our pursuit of a strong and digitally-led retail brand. When we started the Polaris journey almost three years ago, we were very clear on the type of bank we must build and the direction we must go. This was largely informed by the fast pace of change in financial service provisioning and the apparent technology-defined outlook of our business.

“We are therefore bringing VULTe to the market place today. And this is not another mobile App, but one with a world of difference, a mobile digital bank. This is your bank in your hand, affording you total Control of your financial service needs. With VULTe, you serve yourself, the way you want to be served.”

Like this: Like Loading...