Polaris Bank Webinar: Speakers advocate empowerment for women

A call has gone to organisations operating across all sectors in the country to create opportunities that empower women to fulfill their full potential for the good of society. The call was made by CEO of Digital Jewels, Adedoyin Odunfa, while speaking as the guest speaker at a webinar organised by Polaris Bank Limited.

The webinar was themed: “Advancing Women Empowerment through the Adoption of Technological Innovation and Digital Education,” and aimed at marking the 2023 International Women’s Day which held in Lagos last week. Focusing on the IWD 2023 theme: #Embrace- Equity, Odunfa, while addressing gender imbalance in the workplace, cited statistics that showed that women make up only 46 per cent of the workplace with less than two of five per cent of them ending up in leadership positions. She pointed out the need to address gender imbalance and prevailing conscious and unconscious biases against women, emphasising the need to intentionally empower women with technological innovation rather than just pay lip service to it. According to Odunfa, one of the ways to create these opportunities is to have more women in the workplace to develop products and services that empower women. She also highlighted the need to intentionally target women, for instance, in the design of financial services and products to make them more accessible, affordable, and relevant.

To achieve this, Odunfa called for improved financial literacy and investment in education, as well as training for gender parity in the workplace and marketplace. This sentiment was echoed by two other panelists at the webinar: Chinyelu Chikwendu, a Director with Vatebra TechHub and Ededayo Durosinmi-Etti, CEO of Herconomy. Also contributing at the session as a panelist, Dr. (Mrs.) Amina Sambo- Magaji, an AI specialist, researcher and tech policy maker, emphasised the need for collaboration and a system approach to promote gender equality in the digital space.

