Polaris supports SMEs with health sector loan

Polaris Bank, as part of its support for SMEs in the health sector (private hospitals, pharmacies, retailers, diagnostic centres, etc), launched a one stop-solution in September 2019, and has disbursed billions to support the growth of the Nigerian health sector through tailor- made banking products for businesses in this space. This drive was further reinforced by the CBN N100billion health sector support fund set aside by the apex bank to help cushion the effect of COVID-19 on the nation’s economy and the health sector in particular. This was made known by the bank’s Group Head, Products and Market Development, Adebimpe Ihekuna, while commenting on the recently concluded webinar tagged “Managing Health Care Business During and Post- COVID-19.” Eligible participants under the scheme comprise healthcare product manufacturers – pharmaceutical drugs and medical equipment; and healthcare service providers/medical facilities – hospitals/clinics, diagnostic centres/ laboratories, fitness and wellness centres, rehabilitation centres, dialysis centres and blood banks. Others include pharmaceutical/ medical products distribution and logistics services; and other human healthcare service providers as may be determined by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from time to time.

