Metro & Crime

Police: 16 arrested for alleged murder, felony

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja Comment(0)

A joint operation by the police, Army and the Air Force in parts of the country, has resulted in the arrest of 16 suspects in connection with violent attacks on security personnel and facilities.

 

Specifically, the suspects were apprehended over their alleged complicity in a series of violent and unprovoked attacks on security operatives and facilities in some states, particularly in the South-East.

 

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, said in a statement yesterday that the arrests of suspects in different parts of the country were a product of diligent, sustained and intelligence-driven sting operations.

 

Mba said the operation was “aimed at bringing to justice persons responsible for the emerging trend of attacks on security personnel and wanton destruction of security facilities and operational assets”.

 

The FPRO listed the suspects to include Ugochukwu Samuel aka Biggy (28), a native of Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State; Raphael Idang (31), a native of Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State; Cletus Nwachukwu Egole aka Alewa (60), a native of Orlu in Imo State; and Michael Uba (33) from Imo State.

Mba said in the course of investigation, the suspects, who would be prosecuted upon conclusion of investigations, were implicated in multiple felonies committed across several states in the South-East.

 

He said: “Police investigations clearly established and linked the suspects to several incidents of attacks and murder of security personnel as well as stealing, unlawful possession of firearms, arson and malicious damage to operational assets of military and law enforcement agents. “Specifically, investigations revealed that the duo of Ugochukwu Samuel aka Biggy and Raphael Idang were among the criminal elements that attacked policemen on duty at a checkpoint on 24th December, 2020 on Orlu-Ihiala Road in Imo State where two police officers were killed and a police Hilux patrol van set ablaze.

 

“In addition, both were part of a larger group that attacked a police reconnaissance team on 13th January, 2021, killing one police officer.

 

Ugochukwu Samuel aka Biggy, who sustained a bullet wound during an attack by his gang on a military convoy in which some soldiers were killed and weapons carted away, was subsequently arrested while receiving treatment in a hospital. Both suspects confessed to being active members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN).

 

“Cletus Nwachukwu Egole aka Alewa, a pastor with the Holy Blessed Trinity Sabbath Church,

 

Orlu, Imo State and Michael Uba, a prophet with the Association of Jewish Faith, who were also arrested, are two of the masterminds of the various attacks on security personnel, in addition to providing spiritual cover for the gang.

 

Cletus Nwachukwu Egole aka Alewa’s house was used by the gang members to plan their nefarious operations.

 

He also donated his late brother’s farmland for use as a hideout and training camp for the gang.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunshots, chaos at Oyo Secretariat as Agbekoya man allegedly slaps Army Officer

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Pandemonium broke out Thursday at the entrance of the Oyo State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan following a clash between personnel of the Nigerian Army and Agbekoya (traditional hunters) group. According to information gleaned by New Telegraph, a member of the Agbekoya group allegedly slapped one of the army officials stationed at the entrance of the state […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill Obiano’s aide on security

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Assailants on Sunday stormed the residence of Mr Azubuike Ekwegbalu, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano on Security, leaving him dead after allegedly stabbing him with a kitchen knife. It was learnt the incident occurred early hours of the day at his residence at the Commissioners’ Quarters Awka, a high brow area for […]
Metro & Crime

Teaching: 1,500 candidates beg Abiodun to release employment letters

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

About 1,500 candidates shortlisted for teaching jobs by the Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) yesterday appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun to release their letters of employment. The applicants, who stormed the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, lamented the delay in the release of their employment letters one year after they were shortlisted for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica