Police: 889 robbery, cultism suspects arrested in 8 months

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has said that a total of 889 armed robbery and cultism suspects were arrested between January and August, 2021 in the state.Odumosu disclosed this on Thursday while hosting the Assistant Inspector-General [AIG] Zone 2, AIG Johnson Kokumo, who was on a familiarisation visit to the command. He said of the number 490 are suspected armed robbers and 297 suspected cultists, who were arrested at different parts of the state during the period, saying no personnel of the command was killed within the same time. Odumosu said that 173 assorted arms, 239 ammunition of various calibre were also recovered from the suspects.

He said 42 cars stolen by criminals were recovered within few days of theft and were subsequently returned to their owners. The police boss also told the AIG that the command was embarking on the construction of a 50-bed space to house some junior officers of the command, noting that they got resources from law-abiding and willing individuals, associations and stakeholders for the project.

