Police absence, yuletide rush worsen banks’ cash shortage

CONCERN

Police personnel on cash movement duties yet to fully resume due to #EndSARS crisis

Almost two months after they deserted their duty posts in the wake of #EndSARS crisis, the seeming reluctance of Nigeria Police Force personnel to fully resume escort service for banks, coupled with the uptick in economic activity, occasioned by Christmas rush, is worsening the shortage of cash in the banking system, findings by New Telegraph show.

In the last two weeks, there has been an increase in complaints by bank customers in Lagos, Abuja and other major cities about difficulty in accessing cash either across the counter or through Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). For instance, Philip Idemudia,

an Abuja-based businessman, told New Telegraph that several branches of a Tier 1 lender did not have enough cash to pay him the N3million that he wanted to withdraw across the counter recently.

He said: “The experience was very stressful. I needed the money for some urgent transactions and all the branches of the bank in Abuja that I went to on that day kept on pleading with me to be patient that they did not have sufficient cash at that time.

A friend, who is a banker, later informed me that the cash shortage was a general problem in the industry.”

In fact, New Telegraph gathered that in a bid to conserve cash, some banks have imposed fresh limits on the amount of cash customers could withdraw across the counter, while others have resorted to not loading all their ATMs as frequently as they used to do, a development, that industry watchers say is the major cause of the long ATM queues that are now a common sight in most parts of the country.

An authoritative industry source told New Telegraph that while the Christmas rush usually leads to an increase in cash withdrawals at this time of the year, the current shortage of cash in the system has been worsened by the challenges banks have been facing in trying to get police personnel to perform cash movement duties since the end of the #End- SARS crisis.

The source said: “Following the vicious attacks that were launched on them by hoodlums during the EndSARS crisis, most of the Police personnel attached to banks for cash movement duties have not resumed for duty. Without Police escort banks cannot move cash to branches that need it; no bank will take that risk. Indeed, some banks have had to resort to engaging soldiers for that task.”

According to the bank official, the CBN, which is aware of the problem, has drastically reduced the amount of cash lenders can get from it on a daily basis and has also directed banks to encourage customers to embrace electronic payment channels for their transactions.

The official predicted that the cash shortage problem was not likely to end any time soon, as many of the police personnel are still too shaken by the catastrophic losses they suffered during the crisis to return to escort duties at the banks.

The #EndSARS crisis escalated on October 20, when security forces in Lagos opened fire on unarmed protesters at the Lekki Toll gate, who had been staging a sit-in for about two weeks, calling for the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a notorious police unit that had long been accused of extortion, torture and extra-judicial killings, sparking widespread social unrest that saw hoodlums torching many police stations and also wounding and killing several police officers across the country.

The damage inflicted on the law enforcement agents during the crisis was so massive that it led to the disappearance of police officers from streets of major cities in some parts of the country for several days.

Indeed, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, said in statement on October 30 that “available reports show that 22 police personnel were extra-judicially killed by some rampaging protesters and scores injured during the protests.

Many of the injured personnel are in life-threatening conditions at the hospitals. Two hundred and five police stations and formations, including other critical private and public infrastructure, were also damaged by a section of the protesters.”

However, for the law enforcement agency, there could be a silver lining in the #EndSARS crisis as the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID)- made up of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), banks and other major companies in the country- has pledged not only to rehabilitate 44 police stations that were damaged and destroyed nationwide during the crisis, but also committed to spending over N100 billion for the procurement of equipment and gadgets for the Nigerian Police Force over the next two years.

Co-Chair, CACOVID and CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who disclosed this while giving account of the activities of the group at a press conference in Lagos on November 25, said: “The provision of security which is essential to the conduct of business activities has been hampered due to the damage of 44 police stations across the country.

If left unattended, this situation could undermine confidence in our economy and derail the efforts of the government in enabling faster recovery of the Nigerian economy, following the impact of COVID-19.”

