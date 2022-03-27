News

Police accuse Amadi of diverting N2.9bn Eunisell’s funds

Witnesses have confirmed before Justice Ambrose Allagoa of a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State that the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Eunisell Limited, Kenneth Amadi made customers pay for purchases based on the company’s invoice through an account nominated by him. Amadi’s trial before the court continued on Thursday and Friday March 24 and 25, 2022.

 

When the matter came up for hearing, a third prosecution witness and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, Ada Uche Anya, while answering questions from the counsel to the Federal Government, Aderonke Imana, informed Justice Allagoa that the police, upon investigation, established a prima facie case of non-disclosure, breach of trust, criminal conspiracy and stealing by pretence against Amadi.

 

The DCP said: “The outcome of the investigation was now forwarded to the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice for further advice and recommendation. “The defendant had tried to use the police to try to frustrate Eunisell’s complaint  including frivolous and malicious criminal charges against the complainant.

 

“The case was reviewed and police later withdrew charges against Eunisell. “The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) after a thorough investigation of the petition against Kenneth Amadi sent the case file to the Attorney- General of the Federation, who confirmed that a criminal case is involved and then charged him to court.”

 

DCP Anya, who was working directly under a DIG, insisted that Amadi formed a parallel company, IDID Nigeria Ltd, doing the same business as his employer, Eunisell; and gave customers his company’s accounts  pay into.

 

Also testifying before the judge, the fourth prosecution witness, Daniel Meyachi, Chief Accountant of Ammasco International Ltd., stated that Eunisell supplied them chemicals but the then CEO, Kenneth Amadi, gave them his company accounts to pay to.

 

Meyachi added that he never received any invoice from Eunisell, just as he revealed that all Ammasco International Ltd received was a waybill, and though the waybill had Eunisells’ name on it, they, however, paid into IDID’s account, as directed by Amadi. He equally posited that it was after Amadi’s exit that they started receiving Eunisell invoices.

On his part, an Accounts Officer with Access/Diamond Bank, Emmanuel Nwamagi, said when it was discovered that some monies were being paid into the company’s account without narration after an audit, Eunisell wrote the bank to find out who was sending the money.

 

“Upon investigation, the bank discovered the payments were being made by Mr. Kenneth Amadi, Mrs. Happiness Amadi and IDID Nigeria Limited.”

 

Specifically, Kenneth Amadi and his company, IDID Nigeria Limited, are being tried before the court on a five-count charge of conspiracy and fraud to the tune of N2.9 billion.

 

