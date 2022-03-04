News

Police adopt new dress code, hijab allowed for female officers

The inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has approved a new dress code allowing hijab for female officers in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

According to the police, the new dress code also allows female officers to wear stud earrings under their berets or peak caps while in uniform.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the force spokesperson, in a statement on Friday, said the new dress code was unveiled on Thursday at a meeting involving the IGP and “strategic police managers”.

Adejobi said the new dress code was approved to guarantee gender inclusion in the police for “optimum output and professionalism”.

“The IGP noted that the Nigeria police workforce has officers from every local government in the country with a variety of ethnic and religious backgrounds, and an increased inclusion of female folks,” the statement reads.

“This, therefore, brings the need to guarantee inclusion, gender mainstreaming, ethnic and religious diversity in the workplace for optimum output and professionalism.

“This has informed the improvement for effective global workforce diversity management. Other countries that have adopted the same dress code include Canada, the United States of America, Sweden, Turkey, Australia and the United Kingdom amongst others.

“The dress code is optional and senior women police officers have been tasked by the IGP to ensure compliance with the approved standard for women police officers who have opted to adopt the dress code.

“The Inspector-General of Police noted that this development, which is in line with international best practices, addresses the growing concern for gender mainstreaming and respect for culture and diversity.”

 

Our Reporters

