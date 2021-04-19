News

Police Affairs Minister presents new IGP to Buhari

…says Police morale low

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, on Monday officially presented the newly appointed Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.
The Minister, while briefing newsmen, said the morale of the Police has been low and that the government was working on improving same.
The Minister of Police Affairs in an interaction with newsmen after the meeting disclosed that the President congratulated the new Ag. IGP and asked him to ensure that they do the best to justify the confidence reposed in him.
Asked to comment on the current security situation in the country, he said: “What we’re having at the moment is a very serious challenge. I want to assure Nigerians that with the new setup that we have now on the ground, we will make sure that we improve the situation to the best of our ability so that Nigerians will see the changes that are already on the ground.”
Asked how he intended to do this, The minister said: “We intend to do it by ensuring that we have adequate equipment, we have adequate personnel and we improve the training and the welfare of the police so that we motivate them to do more.
“As you are aware, the morale of many police officers has been seriously dampened now because of the rampant killings of police officers.
“So we need to do a kind of motivational work to ensure that we raise the morale of police and this we have started and I believe it’s going to yield positive results.”
The Ag. IGP on his own said he assured the President that would do his best to change the narrative of internal security disclosing that he would come back to the President on a brief on how he would go about his task.
On what Nigerians should expect from him, he said: “I have taken over at a very crucial time and I am fully aware of the situation in the country and I am introducing what I feel will mitigate these security challenges in the country and I’ve started implementing them. I’m ready to come and brief the President so that we can get all the support that is necessary to go about it.”
He, however, stressed that he would need support from the government in the areas logistics, manpower, and equipment.

