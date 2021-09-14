News

Police afraid to wear uniform when I resumed – Edo CP

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, yesterday said officers were afraid to put on their uniforms when he assumed office in January. The CP stated that this was as a result of the #End- SAR protest which rocked the country last year.

 

Ogbadu spoke when he received the National President, Police Officer Wives Association, Hajia Hajara Usman Baba Alkali, and her entourage in his Benin City office. He said: “As of the time we came in January, it was a difficult time in Edo as the effect of the #EndSAR protest in the state was still biting hard.

 

It was a very difficult time so much that police were no longer wearing uniform, they couldn’t go out for patrol, while morale was low. “We were also having as many as seven kidnapping and 10 robbery cases in a day but, with the management team headed by me and with the assistance of the IG, we were able to reclaim the public space.

 

“It took time and efforts to build the moral, discipline and confidence of officers to be able to come out to reclaim the public space with the support from the IGP and POWA.” Ogbadu commended Alkali for taking interest in Edo as well as the welfare and empowerment of officers’ wives as a priority.

