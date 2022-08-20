News

Police alert residents on killers okada rider in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Ogun State Police Command has alerted residents of the state on the activities of serial killers disguising as commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as okada riders. The command therefore, warned residents against boarding commercial motorcycles at night. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who gave the warning in a statement in Abeokuta on Friday, advised residents to demand for the phone number of okada riders before boarding the motorcycles.

This warning is coming few days after the gruesome murder of a student of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Happiness Odeh. Odeh, Miss MAPOLY was reportedly abducted, raped and killed by suspected kidnappers while on her way to Ipara, Ode Remo area of the state. She was said to have boarded a commercial motorcycle at night before her disappearance. Alerting members of the public, the PPRO said, “The Ogun State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that a yet to be identified serial killer is on the prowl in Remo axis of the state.

“The modus operandi of the killer is to pretend as a commercial motorcyclist, popularly known as “okada” rider and pick passengers. “Such victims who are mainly women will be taken to an isolated area, raped and brutally murdered in cold blood. “While the Command is doing everything possible to apprehend the hoodlum, it is necessary to alert the public to be on their guard and be wary of any okada man with whom they want to embark on a journey, most especially in the night.” “For safety reasons, the command hereby advises that passengers should endeavour to demand for the phone number of okada rider who wants to carry them in the night. They should also make a call to such number to ascertain its authenticity.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Tinubu to protesters: Sheathe your sword, FG’ll implement demands

Posted on Author Our Reporters

National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday told youths protesting against police brutality to sheathe their sword as the federal government which had heard their grievances would accede to their demands without delay. Besides, he appealed to religious leaders in the country to prevail on theirfollowers on the need […]

lai Mohammed)
News Top Stories

Give details of N9.4bn digital expenditure, Group asks Lai Mohammed

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has been asked to release details of expenditure on payment to key Digital Switch Over (DSO) stakeholders. According to reports, the Federal Government is said to have paid N9.4 billion to the stakeholders.   In a letter addressed to the Minister last week, Nigeria’s foremost anticorruption coalition, Civil […]
News

‘AIO conference to attract investment into Nigeria’

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

The Local Organising Committee of the upcoming African Insurance Organisation (AIO) Conference and General Assembly has said the event will attract a lot of benefits into Nigeria. The 47th AIO Confab and General Assembly is billed to hold in a couple of weeks in Lagos Nigeria with top insurance stakeholders in Afriaca and beyond attending. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica