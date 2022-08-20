Police alert residents on killers okada rider in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has alerted residents of the state on the activities of serial killers disguising as commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as okada riders. The command therefore, warned residents against boarding commercial motorcycles at night. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who gave the warning in a statement in Abeokuta on Friday, advised residents to demand for the phone number of okada riders before boarding the motorcycles.

This warning is coming few days after the gruesome murder of a student of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Happiness Odeh. Odeh, Miss MAPOLY was reportedly abducted, raped and killed by suspected kidnappers while on her way to Ipara, Ode Remo area of the state. She was said to have boarded a commercial motorcycle at night before her disappearance. Alerting members of the public, the PPRO said, “The Ogun State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that a yet to be identified serial killer is on the prowl in Remo axis of the state.

“The modus operandi of the killer is to pretend as a commercial motorcyclist, popularly known as “okada” rider and pick passengers. “Such victims who are mainly women will be taken to an isolated area, raped and brutally murdered in cold blood. “While the Command is doing everything possible to apprehend the hoodlum, it is necessary to alert the public to be on their guard and be wary of any okada man with whom they want to embark on a journey, most especially in the night.” “For safety reasons, the command hereby advises that passengers should endeavour to demand for the phone number of okada rider who wants to carry them in the night. They should also make a call to such number to ascertain its authenticity.”

