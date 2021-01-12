Police, Amotekun lied, we paid ransom to kidnappers –Victim

A man and his wife, who were kidnapped last week, yesterday refuted claims that they were rescued by the combined team of police and Amotekun Corps.

The victims, Mr. and Mrs. Gbenga Ibikunle, were kidnapped at Uso on the Owo-Akure Road while on their way from Ebonyi State to Akure, Ondo State.

Also last week, a 35-year-old, Olatunbosun Johnson, was kidnapped on a farm at Uso community where he was packing sand. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, had said on Friday that the victims were rescued inside the forest where they were taken to, by the command’s Tactical Squad.

He said: “We heard they were asking for N20 million ransom but we are not interested in that. Rather we are going after them. We rescued the couple and we are going to get the perpetrators.”

Infuriated by the claims of the police, Ibikunle said the police, soldiers as well as Amotekun were nowhere to be found during their ordeal in the hands of the kidnappers.

The man his relations were the ones who raised N2 million which the kidnappers collected before he was released along with his wife. Ibikunle added that N10 million was paid as ransom for the release of the third victim, Olatunbosun. He said: “That is a big lie.

Throughout the horrific experience, we didn’t see any of the security operatives. I even felt that during the pay-ment of ransom, they (security agents) ought to have laid an ambush for the kidnappers despite that the ransom was paid on the highway. “We didn’t come across any policeman, Amotekun or soldier.

The police did not know how I got home until I went to the Anti-Kidnapping Squad to write a statement the following day.” Narrating his ordeal while in the kidnappers’ den, Ibikunle said the gunmen waylaid them when they were on the way back from his wife’s hometown in Ebonyi State.

He said: “I was on a high speed around Uso axis when a bike man who was also speeding at the s h o u l d e r of the road sudde n ly crossed us and I hit his bike. “I immediately stopped a few metres away.

As I stepped out of the car with my wife to assess the damage done, the kidnappers, numbering about 17, suddenly emerged from the bush with AK47 and cutlasses.

They shot for more than 10 minutes sporadically into the air. It was as if they were in a warfront. I’ve never experienced such in my life. At that moment, I had concluded that, that was the end.

“They also rained bullets on a truck coming behind me which forced that truck to stop. But the tanker driver and his motor boy escaped into the bush. I wanted to escape too but I could not leave my wife and children behind “After the whole scenario, they began to land slaps on my wife and I. When my children made attempts to follow us when they were taking me and my wife inside the bush, they chased them back.

“While inside the bush, we were made to walk for about five hours. We got to a point where there was a big river. They instructed us to pass through it.

The water got to my chest level when my wife and I stepped in. As we were passing through the bush, they were beating and hitting us. “Before we got to the place where they do keep their victims, it was past 10pm. We were attacked about 5pm.

Throughout the period we were walking inside the bush we didn’t meet or come across anyone. We didn’t pass through any footpath. We were just walking through the thick bushes. They are Fulani and they know the terrain very well.”

Like this: Like Loading...