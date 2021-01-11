Metro & Crime

Police, Amotekun lied, we paid ransom to kidnppers – victim

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh, Akure

A couple, who was kidnap victim, Monday refutted the claim that they were rescued by a combine team of police and Amotekun Corps, last week Friday.

 

The couple, who were kidnapped last week at Uso, in Ondo State, faulted the claim by security agencies in the state that they effected that release.

 

The couple, Mr and Mrs Gbenga Ibikunle were last week kidnapped at Uso along Owo-Akure highway while in their way from Ebonyi to Akure, the state capital, while a 35-year-old, Olatunbosun Johnson, was kidnapped within Uso community where he was packing sand on a farm.

 

The Ondo State Police Command had last week Friday through its spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, stated that the victims were rescued at the forest they were taken to, after the command dispatched its tatical squad for rescue mission into the forest.

 

ASP Ikoro had said: “We heard they were asking for N20 million ransom, but we are not interested in that. Rather we are going after them. We rescued the couple and we are going to get the perpetrators.”

 

Infuriated by the claims of the police, one of the victims, Mr Gbenga Ibikunle stated that the police, soldiers as well as Amotekun were no where to be found during their ordeal in the hands of the kidnappers.

According to the victim, his family were the ones who raised N2m which the kidnappers collected before he was released along with his wife.

 

He added that N10 million was paid as ransom for the release of the third victim, Olatunbosun.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

