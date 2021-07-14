Metro & Crime

Police announce significant progress in Usifo Ataga’s murder, arrest more suspects

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Lagos State Police Command has just announce a significant progress in the murder of Usifo Ataga.

According to the Commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu, more suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of late SuperTV boss.

This new development was disclosed few minutes ago, while parading over 1,000 suspects at the Command headquarters in Ikeja.

Although he didn’t give details on the number of suspects arrested and their connection to the murder, Odumosu said the case was progressing and the police would never compromise on it.

He reminded the public the prime suspect, Chidinma Ojokwu, 21, was still a suspect with her rights guaranteed by the constitution, dismissing insinuations the police were attempting to give her a soft landing.

Odumosu said: “We have established a case of conspiracy in the murder and we have arrested more suspects.”
Ataga, 50, was killed on June 15 at a short-let apartment where he was spending the weekend with his lover, Ojokwu.

Ojokwu, who earlier confessed to have stabbed the deceased to death before stealing his belongings, later refuted her statement claiming she returned from an errand to find him lying in a pool of blood.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Family announces death of Aba North/South Rep member, Ossy Prestige

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia

The family of the member representing Aba North and Aba South federal constituency, Hon Ossy Prestige Tuesday officially announced his death.   In a statement made available to journalists in Abia State, the brother of the lawmaker, Chukwu Nnanna and George Ezeikpe Okiyi, the DG of his office, said that they accepted the death as […]
Metro & Crime

Herders attack Amotekun personnel as operatives arrest 200 cows, two herdsmen in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network otherwise known as Amotekun Corps were on Tuesday attacked by some herders in Irese community, Ifedore Local Government Area of the state. The men of the corps were attacked when they were trying to effect the arrest of the herdsmen for violating the open grazing order in the […]
Metro & Crime

Banditry: Abductors demand N10m for corpse, 9 victims in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

…as Police arrest 5 informants Barely three days after a renewed attack on Kusasu village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, armed bandits have demanded that N10 million be paid as ransom for nine vicitims, including a man that was killed when he attempted to escape. It was learnt that the armed men […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica