Police announce significant progress in Usifo Ataga’s murder, arrest more suspects

The Lagos State Police Command has just announce a significant progress in the murder of Usifo Ataga.

According to the Commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu, more suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of late SuperTV boss.

This new development was disclosed few minutes ago, while parading over 1,000 suspects at the Command headquarters in Ikeja.

Although he didn’t give details on the number of suspects arrested and their connection to the murder, Odumosu said the case was progressing and the police would never compromise on it.

He reminded the public the prime suspect, Chidinma Ojokwu, 21, was still a suspect with her rights guaranteed by the constitution, dismissing insinuations the police were attempting to give her a soft landing.

Odumosu said: “We have established a case of conspiracy in the murder and we have arrested more suspects.”

Ataga, 50, was killed on June 15 at a short-let apartment where he was spending the weekend with his lover, Ojokwu.

Ojokwu, who earlier confessed to have stabbed the deceased to death before stealing his belongings, later refuted her statement claiming she returned from an errand to find him lying in a pool of blood.

