Police apologise for Owo massacre, promise to arrest perpetrators

Thepolice have apologised to Owo citizens for the June 5 terror attack that claimed 40 lives at St. Francis Catholic Church in the Ondo State town. The new Assistant Inspector- General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 17, Yunus Akeera made the apology at thepalace of the Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunye, yesterday. Akeera, who resumed duty on Monday, condemned the deadly attack. He said the force will henceforthengagethecommunityto prevent a recurrence.

The AIG assured the monarch that they would fish out those behind the attack. But the Ondo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps said last week they had apprehended some people in connection with the attack The police chief said: “Issues like these have never happened and people are wondering why Owo? We must say we are sorry for what has happened.

“But as law officers, we are going to put our ears to the ground and we will leave no stone unturned to make sure those who are behind this wicked act are apprehended and face the law. This I must assure you. “We have come to the scene of the crime and from all indications the place is situated in the heart of the town and any rationalpersonwillbewondering what could have happened and our focus should be how to go about to round up those behind this incident so that they will be prosecuted. “Furthermore, all the security architecture will be placed here so that such an incident will not repeat itself anymore in other areas in the state.”

Akeera, who commended Governor Rotimi Akeredolu fortheExecutiveOrder tocompel public and private institutions to install Close-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, stated that the move will enhance the fight against crime. ObaOgunoyelamentedthat police in Owo lack operational vehicles as well as adequate personnel. He said: “One could not fathom the reason why those people could go to that extent. They are not Muslims and they are not Christians. As I often say, they are not human beings and they aren’t worth human existence.”

