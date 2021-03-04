Metro & Crime

Police appeal court’s order

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The police has lodged an appeal against the judgement of Justice Taiwo Taiwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja ordering it to commence the prosecution of the Group Managing Director of Eunisell Chemicals, Chika Ikenga and two others for alleged false information.
Justice Taiwo had on 16th Nov. 2020, made the order while delivering judgement in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1580/2019 filed by Kenneth Amadi, an ex-Eunisell staff, Happiness Amadi and IDID Nigeria Limited.
The case emanated from Ikenga and Eunisell’s previous complaint to the police about Amadi receiving and obtaining by false pretence, with intent to defraud, the sum of N2, 900,000,000 belonging to Eunisell Ltd.
Amadi is currently being tried by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) before Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos alongside his firm, IDID Nigeria Limited, over allegedly defrauding Eunisell of N2.9 billion.
In his judgement, the judge ordered the police to refile the earlier withdrawn alleged false information charge and prosecute Ikenga, Suraji Yakubu and Eunisell Chemicals Limited.
Dissatisfied with the verdict, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, DIG Michael Anthony Ogbizi (FCID) and DCP Augustine Sanomi (CP Legal) lodged an appeal at the Court of Appeal in Abuja seeking a reversal of the judgement.
In one of the seven-ground appeal, the appellants said that the trial judge erred in law by granting the order of mandamus when in the circumstance, he lacked the jurisdiction to do so.
According to the appellants, Order 34 Rule 2 of the Federal High Court Rules makes it mandatory that “any person directly affected” by the motion under which the mandamus was obtained “shall be served” with the said motion on notice or summons. But Messrs Chika Ikenga, Suraj Yakubu and Eunisell Chemicals Limited who were ordered to be prosecuted by the order of mandamus and “directly affected” by same were never served with any notice or otherwise notified of the said proceedings.
It was also argued that the fact and circumstances of the prosecution ordered by the court are similar to the one upon which the AGF is currently prosecuting Kenneth Amadi in Lagos.
Amadi was on Feb. 3, 2021, arraigned on a 5-count charge bordering on the alleged offence. He however pleaded not guilty and was admitted to bail in the sum of N20 million and a surety in the same amount.
Further hearing in the matter has been fixed for March 10, 2021, for definite trial of the defendant.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19 stalls Offa bank robbery trial

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Trial of the suspects of the April 5, 2018 Offa bank robbery could not continue on Wednesday as the doors of the court of the trial judge, Justice Haleema Saleeman, were under lock and keys. Though prison officials arrived the court premises at 9.05a.m. with all the five suspects, there were no court officials to […]
Metro & Crime

Edo: 126 arrested for attacking prisons, looting, robbery

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

At least, 126 suspects have been arrested for their involvement in jailbreak, looting, vandalism and robbery during the #End- SARS protests in Benin, Edo State. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, paraded the suspects at the command headquarters in Benin yesterday. He disclosed that 106 of the suspects were arrested for breaking stores, […]
Metro & Crime

Market fire: Lagos threatens to stop financial succour to victims

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

*Urges traders to insure goods, properties Henceforth, victims of market fire disasters in Lagos may no longer get financial succour again as the state’s Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has threatened that the government would stop assisting traders if their carefree attitude towards such incidents continues unabated. The government, which also blamed most fire disasters in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica