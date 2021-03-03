News

Police, army killing newspaper business in Aba –Association

Newspapers and Magazines Distributors Association, Aba chapter, has bemoaned harassment, confiscation of newspapers and arrest of their members by police officers and soldiers. Although Abia State Police Commissioner, Janet Agbede denied knowledge of the allegations, she promised to check and get back to our reporter, but failed to get back after 24 hours.

However, chairman of the association, Mr. Ike C. Ike, who addressed journalists at the secretariat of Aba Federated Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), said that the police had made newspapers vendors target of alleged extortion.

Ike said that any time there was a security challenge in Aba, police and soldiers most especially police would start harassing vendors, confiscating national and regional newspapers, making them to live their lives in fear. He said: “You all represent different national dailies and broadcast stations and you are the voice of the voiceless and we need your help. “You all can see that no national or regional newspaper is selling well in Aba again because of these harassments.

