Police arraign 48 Yoruba nation agitators, charges one for killing trader

The legal department of the Lagos police have singled out one of the 48 Yoruba Nation agitators, one Tajudeen Bakare, who was arrested during the July 3 rally, for the murder of a female trader who was killed by a stray bullet during the event.

The protesters were docked before a Yaba Magistrate Court Monday after spending 23 days in detention, on a five-count criminal charge.

Bakare was charged with the murder of Jumoke Oyeleke, a 25-year-old trader who was hit by a bullet as police began shooting into the air to disperse the agitators and she died on the spot.

However, the 47 others were charged with unlawful assembly, unlawful society, and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

According to the charge sheet: “The 48 agitators, including Mr Bakare and others “now at large, did conspire amongst themselves to commit felony to wit; murder, unlawful assembly, unlawful society and conduct likely to cause the breach of public peace and thereby, committed an offence punishable under Section 168 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“That you TAJUDEEN BAKARE “M”, and others now at large, on the 3 of July, 2021 at about 10:00hrs at Ojota Area of Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District did unlawfully kill one JUMOKE OYELEKE F with a Beretta Pistol hold in your possession during your unlawful assembly and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“That you TAJUDEEN BAKARE “M”, and others now at large, on the 3rd of July, 2021 at about 10:00hrs at Ojota Area of Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District while in a 4 Runner Jeep with Registration No. LSR 322 FK was in possession of a Beretta Pistol with two life ammunition and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 330 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“That the agitators “and others now at large, on the 3rd of July, 2021 at about 10:00hrs at Ojota Area of Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District did assembly in such a manner as to cause persons in the neighbourhood to fear and disturb, provoke the public peace and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 44 (1) (2) (3) (4) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“That the agitators “and others now at large, on the 3rd of July, 2021 at about 10:00hrs at Ojota Area of Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District did conduct yourselves in a disorderly manner, likely to cause the breach of peace and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 168 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”

Meanwhile it could be recalled that Miss Oyeleke, a 24-year-old trader, was hit by a stray bullet during the rally.

