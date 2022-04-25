Police arraign 70-year-old man for N43m fraud

A 70-year-old man, Alugbue Chukwuma Emmanuel, has been arraigned by the police before Justice Tijjani Ringim of a Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly defrauding a women group of N43 million. Alugbue was docked on a 3-count charge of conspiracy, fraud and unlawful conversion of funds.

He however denied the alleged offences upon his arraignment. Following his not guilty plea, police lawyer, Justine Enang, sought for a trial date and asked that the defendant be remanded in prison pending conclusion of his trial. Responding, defence lawyer, Tunde Awogbade, drew the court’s attention to his client’s bail motion, saying it has been served on the prosecution.

The prosecutor while acknowledging the receipt of the bail motion said he was not opposed to it. He however urged the court to admit the defendant to bail in terms that would compel him to attend his trial. Ruling on the bail motion, Justice Ringim admitted Alugbue to bail in the sum of N20 million with two sureties in like sum.

According to the judge, one of the sureties must be a civil servant not below Grade Level 14 in either Lagos State of Federal Government establishment, while the second surety must be a landed property owner with genuine Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) within the court’s jurisdiction.

The judge also ordered the remand of the defendant in custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service pending perfection of the bail conditions.

