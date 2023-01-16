Police arraign bizman for criminal conspiracy

A businessman, Nyityo Stephen, has been arraigned by the police before a Kado Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, over his alleged involvement in conspiracy to steal a motorcycle worth N650, 000.

But Stephen pleaded not guilty to the charge, prompting his lawyer, Charity Nwosu, to make an application for bail, just as he cited Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution and Section 158 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 and promised that the defendant would not jump bail if granted.

The prosecution counsel did not object to the bail application made by the defence. Muhammed Wakili, who presided over the court, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 and one surety in like sum.

Wakili also ordered that the surety must provide a BVN printout, a recent passport photograph, and a valid identification card, to be verified by the court’s registrar. The matter has been adjourned to February 13, 2023 for hearing. While the arraignment lasted, prosecution’s lawyer, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that Stephen, a resident of Dape Village, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, was charged with criminal conspiracy and theft.

The lawyer disclosed that on October 22, 2022, at about 5:15 pm, the complainant, Mrs. Pat Gibson of Life Camp, Abuja, reported the matter at Life Camp Police Station. Nwafoaku alleged that on October 8, 2022, the defendant brought his friend, Felix Yerna, to the complainant’s house to sign an agreement to use the complainant’s motorcycle for business.

He added that the complainant gave Yerna her motorcycle valued at N650, 000 on hirepurchase to pay N30, 000 weekly. The lawyer further informed the court that in the agreement, the defendant signed the guarantor’s form for his friend Yerna, just as he further alleged that Yerna, who is now at large, worked for one week and absconded with the motorcycle. He added that the offence contravened Sections 27 and 287 of the Penal Code Law

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...