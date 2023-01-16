Law

Police arraign bizman for criminal conspiracy

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

 

A businessman, Nyityo Stephen, has been arraigned by the police before a Kado Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, over his alleged involvement in conspiracy to steal a motorcycle worth N650, 000.

But Stephen pleaded not guilty to the charge, prompting his lawyer, Charity Nwosu, to make an application for bail, just as he cited Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution and Section 158 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 and promised that the defendant would not jump bail if granted.

 

The prosecution counsel did not object to the bail application made by the defence. Muhammed Wakili, who presided over the court, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 and one surety in like sum.

 

Wakili also ordered that the surety must provide a BVN printout, a recent passport photograph, and a valid identification card, to be verified by the court’s registrar. The matter has been adjourned to February 13, 2023 for hearing. While the arraignment lasted, prosecution’s lawyer, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that Stephen, a resident of Dape Village, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, was charged with criminal conspiracy and theft.

The lawyer disclosed that on October 22, 2022, at about 5:15 pm, the complainant, Mrs. Pat Gibson of Life Camp, Abuja, reported the matter at Life Camp Police Station. Nwafoaku alleged that on October 8, 2022, the defendant brought his friend, Felix Yerna, to the complainant’s house to sign an agreement to use the complainant’s motorcycle for business.

He added that the complainant gave Yerna her motorcycle valued at N650, 000 on hirepurchase to pay N30, 000 weekly. The lawyer further informed the court that in the agreement, the defendant signed the guarantor’s form for his friend Yerna, just as he further alleged that Yerna, who is now at large, worked for one week and absconded with the motorcycle. He added that the offence contravened Sections 27 and 287 of the Penal Code Law

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Law

Judiciary, lawyer and AMCON’s role in debt recovery

Posted on Author Mike Umonnan

  Controversy has continued to trail the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria’s (AMCON) non-compliancewiththedecisionof theFederalHigh Court, Abuja, madeonNovember 24,2020, orderingittovacatethepremisesof Peace Hotels Limited, Lagos.   The trial Judge, Hon. Justice Anuri Chikere vacated AMCON’s interim possession order on three grounds: (i) Suppression of facts that matter was pending before the Supreme Court, which is fraudulent. […]
Law

Why insecurity persists in Nigeria, by Akingbolu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Mr. Kabir Akingbolu is a rights activist. In this interview with AKEEM NAFIU, he speaks on what Federal Government should do to secure foreign help to tackle rising wave of insecurity Akingbolu Do you   Do you share the sentiments that the Federal Government is overwhelmed by the rising wave of insecurity in the country […]
Law

Bizman faces trial for alleged land grabbing

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu

Justice Serifat Sonaike of a Lagos High Court in Ikeja has fixed November 14, 2022, for trial to commence in the land grabbing case against a businessman, Gabriel Okafor Uzondu. The court fixed the date after the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge made against him by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (ForceCID) Annex, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica