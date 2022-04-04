Law

Police arraign bricklayer over theft of N32m

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The police has arraigned a bricklayer, Salako Olufemi Claude, at a Tinubu Magistrate’s Court in Lagos over alleged stealing of the sum of N32 million belonging to one, Nzube Victoria Mbachu. Salako was arraigned before Magistrate K. K. Awoyinka on a 3-count charge bordering on stealing and assault. He however pleaded not guilty to the charge, following which he was subsequently admitted to bail. At the last hearing of the matter, police lawyer, Inspector Nsem, while signifying her readiness to proceed to trial, informed the court that two of the three witnesses she intend to call to prove the charge against Salako were in court. Responding, defence lawyer, Ibrahim Bakare, said all efforts to meet the nominal complainant (Nzube Victoria Mbachu) for an out-of-court settlement of the matter as directed  by the court has proved abortive. “At the last hearing, the court directed that settlement should be pursued. It was agreed that father of the defendant should wade in. However, all attempts to meet with the nominal complainant was rebuffed and we have not been able to meet even for once”, the lawyer said. Bakare also urged the court to prevail on the prosecution to oblige him with the proof of evidence. He further notified the court of the difficulty being encountered in perfecting his client’s bail. He said he might need to apply for the variation of the bail conditions. However, when asked by the Magistrate on why she has not be available for settlement, the nominal complainant (Nzube Victoria Mbachu) debunked the defence lawyer’s allegation of her non-availability. She said no one has approached her for any settlement talk. In her intervention, Magistrate Awoyinka urged parties to pursue outof- court settlement of the matter. She also directed the prosecution to make the proof of evidence available to the defence. Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to April 13, 2022 for report of settlement. The 3-count charge against Salako  reads: “That you Salako Olufemi Claude “M” and others at large sometimes between the year 2021 in Lagos State within the Ilupeju Area, Lagos Magisterial District did conspire together to commit felony to wit, stealing the sum of N32 million property of Nzube Victoria Mbachu and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015. “That you Salako Olufemi Claude “M” and others at large on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District did steal the sum of N32 million property of Miss Nzube Victoria Mbachu and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015. “That you Salako Olufemi Claude “M” and others at large on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District did assault one Miss Nzube Victoria Mbachu “F” by beating her up and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015″

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

