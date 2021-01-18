Law

Police arraign couple over possession of Indian hemp

The Police at the weekend arraigned husband and wife, Asaolu Sheu (65) and Asaolu Jemilat (45) before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court over an alleged possession of Indian hemp. The defendants of unknown addresses are facing a charge of illegal possession of Indian hemp.

 

The prosecutor, Inspector Oriyomi Akinwale told the court that the defendants committed the offence on 14th January, 2021 at about 2:00 p.m. in Igbara-Odo, Ekiti. Akinwale, who alleged that the defendants had in their possession of large quantity of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, said that the offence contravene Section 5(b) of the Indian Hemp Act 1966.

 

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him study the case file and assemble his witnesses. The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty as their lawyer, Mr. Joseph Oguntuase, urged the court to grant his clients bail with a promise that they would not jump bail.

 

Also, the prosecutor told the court that the defendants committed another offence in Igbara-Odo by conspiring among themselves to commit felony and arson of a dwelling house belonging to one Ilesanmi family.

 

Akinwale said the offences contravened Sections 516 and 443 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti Sate, 2012. The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendants in the Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

 

The plea of the defendants were not taken, as their counsel, Mr. Joseph Oguntuase, urged the court to grant them bail, with a promise that they would not jump bail.

 

Chief Magistrate Anoma granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum. She adjourned the case to 25th February, 2021 for hearing.

