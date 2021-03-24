Police arraign director, lawyer, other over alleged theft of N1bn

Former Managing Director of an aviation fuelling company, Star Orient Nigeria Limited, Dare Osamo, a lawyer and one other were on Wednesday arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba for alleged theft of N1 billion.

The defendants, Osamo, Ayoola Olore Abisola (30) and Hussaina Abdulkadir (32), were docked before Magistrate Mrs. A.A Oshiniyi on a four-count charge bordering on forgery and stealing by the Zone 2, Police Command, Onikan, Lagos.

At the resume of the proceedings, the prosecutor, Mr. Jimoh Joseph, informed the that the accused has been under investigation for 18 months before they were brought before the court following the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) advice which says they have a case to answer.

New Telegraph reports that when the charge was read to the defendants, they pleaded not guilty.

Following their not guilty pleas, Magistrate (Mrs) Oshuniyi granted them bail in the sum of N5 million with two responsible sureties in like sum and one of them must be a blood relative.

She further ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed, must provide details of their residential address and evidence of tax payment to the state.

