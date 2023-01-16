Police arraign man for alleged N7m fraud

Francis Iwuchukwu A 44-year-old man, Tasiu Isah, has been arraigned by the police before Chief Magistrate O. I. Raji of an Ogba Magistrates’ Court over alleged N7 million fraud. Isah, who allegedly conspired with others said to be at large, to commit the offence on August 26, 2022, was arraigned on a 3- count charge of obtaining money under false pretence and breach of peace. But the defendant pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of N750, 000 with two sureties in like sum. Chief Magistrate Raji has adjourned the case to January 27, 2023 for trial. According to the prosecutor, Inspector Ajayi Emmanuel, the offences are punishable under Sections 411, 323, and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015. The charge against the defendant reads in part: “That you, Tasiu Isah, and others at large, on August 26, 2022, around 2.30 pm at Obi Village, Muritala International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did conspire among yourselves to commit a felony, to wit: obtaining money under pretences. “That you, Tasiu Isah, and others at large, on the same date, time and place, in the aforesaid magisterial district, did fraudulently trick and obtain the sum of N7 million from one, Alhaji Nuhu Gozawa Nasiru under the pretext of purchasing goods for him”.

