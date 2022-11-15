Metro & Crime

Police arraign manager for diverting employer’s petrol worth N35m

Police at the Special Fraud Unit (SFU), have arrested and arraigned an operations manager of Made Global Entertainment Limited, Emeka Onyenuforo, over alleged diversion of automotive gas oil belonging to his employer.

Onyenuforo, who was said to be the manager of the Oil and Gas Company, in charge of distribution and sale was said to have diverted the petroleum products worth N35 million.

Confirming the story, the Unit’s spokesman, Mr Eyitayo Johnson, a Superintendent of Police said on “November 4, the Unit charged one Emeka Cyriacus Onyenuforo to court for offences bordering on fraudulent conversion and stealing of thirty-five million naira belonging to his employer; Made Global Entertainment Limited.

“The suspect, being the Operations Manager of the Oil & Gas Company, in charge of Distribution and Sale diverted thousands of litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) worth the alleged sum to collaborators who sold same and re-routed the proceeds back to him (after deducting their commission) via personal Bank Accounts and that of family and friends.

“The fraud was uncovered when internal audit revealed persistent and unexplained shortages in stock. PSFU investigation unearthed six accounts belonging to the suspect and his collaborators which was used to receive payments for the diverted stolen AGO.

“Investigation also revealed that the suspect utilised the proceeds of the fraud to obtain a five million naira Life Insurance Police, built 2-units of 3-bedroom bungalows in Imo State, 3 Mini-flats (fully completed) and 16-Units of another Mini-flat at Ikorodu, Lagos State.”

 

