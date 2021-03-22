Police arraign middle-aged woman for stealing firm’s N134m

A middle-aged woman, Motunrayo Ayisire was at the weekend arraigned before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos for allegedly stealing N134million from her employer, Bartal West Africa Ltd. Ayisire, however, pleaded not guilty to a two-count chargeof conspiracyandstealinginitiatedagainsther.

Prosecutor O.A Bajulaiye-Bishi said the defendant allegedly committed the offence alongside others who are now still being sought between the months of May and June 2016 in Lagos.

Baulaiye-Bishi said: “The defendant and her accomplices diverted the sum of N134million from the account of Bartal West Africa Ltd, her employer to the accounts of two other companies.

“The names of those companies are Molas Divine TouchVentureLtdandBDCCompany. “The offences contravene Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015.”

Following her not guilty plea, her lawyer, Mr. U.V Okoroafor informed the court that he had filed a bail application dated 10th November, 2020.

“I pray the court admits the applicant to bail. She is a nursing mother, she has never interfered with police investigations and she always attended proceedings which began at the Magistrate Court,” he said. In a brief ruling,

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo granted Ayisire bail in the sum of N50million with two sureties in like sum. The matter was adjourned to 10th May, 2021 for trial.

Like this: Like Loading...