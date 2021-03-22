Law

Police arraign middle-aged woman for stealing firm’s N134m

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

A middle-aged woman, Motunrayo Ayisire was at the weekend arraigned before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos for allegedly stealing N134million from her employer, Bartal West Africa Ltd. Ayisire, however, pleaded not guilty to a two-count chargeof conspiracyandstealinginitiatedagainsther.

 

Prosecutor O.A Bajulaiye-Bishi said the defendant allegedly committed the offence alongside others who are now still being sought between the months of May and June 2016 in Lagos.

 

Baulaiye-Bishi said: “The defendant and her accomplices diverted the sum of N134million from the account of Bartal West Africa Ltd, her employer to the accounts of two other companies.

 

“The names of those companies are Molas Divine TouchVentureLtdandBDCCompany. “The offences contravene Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015.”

 

Following her not guilty plea, her lawyer, Mr. U.V Okoroafor informed the court that he had filed a bail application dated 10th November, 2020.

 

“I pray the court admits the applicant to bail. She is a nursing mother, she has never interfered with police investigations and she always attended proceedings which began at the Magistrate Court,” he said. In a brief ruling,

 

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo granted Ayisire bail in the sum of N50million with two sureties in like sum. The matter was adjourned to 10th May, 2021 for trial.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Law

Lift accident: Court orders Odu’a Investment to pay lawyer, accountant N6.7m damages

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

For their act of negligence and breach of duty of care to their customers, an Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, has awarded N6.7million in damages against Western Hotels and the management of Odu’a Investment Company Limited in favour of a Lawyer and an Accountant.   Messrs Supo Ijabadeniyi and Lanre Orimoloye, who were […]
Law

‘E-voting has improved NBA electoral process’

Posted on Author with JOHN CHIKEZIE

  Okigbo Philip Ikenna is an alumnus of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka. Ikenna was called to Bar in 2012. He shares his law journey with JOHN CHIKEZIE   Background   My name is Okigbo Philip Ikenna. I am from Ojoto town in Idemili South Local Government, Anambra State. I obtained a law degree from Nnamdi […]
Law

Court remands man for defrauding business partner of N12.5m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

An Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos at the weekend remanded in custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) a middleaged man, Oladipo Sobowale, who allegedly defrauded his business partner of N12.5 million.   EFCC has charged Sobowale with obtaining money by false pretence but pleaded not guilty. Justice Mojisola Dada, howeve, adjourned the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica