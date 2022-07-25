Police arraign seven suspects for armed robbery in Lagos

The Police Command in Lagos has arraigned seven suspected members of a robbery gang before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Yaba, Lagos. The suspects; Blessing Felix Onyema (F), Sunday Alabigu (M), Sylvester Nwajagu (M), Celestine Nnailo (M), Obinna Onu (M), Onyedike Vincent (M) and Ido Vincent Chinedu(M) were docked before Chief Magistrate P. E. Nwaka.

During the arraignment, Prosecution lawyer, Williams Ologun, told the court that the suspects unlawfully conspired among themselves to commit felony to wit: robbery and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 259 and punishable under Section 297 (2) (a) (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

He alleged that the suspects armed with guns stole sixteen drums of Starlight, 96 Core Optic Fibre Cables valued N80,000,000 (Eighty Million Naira) property of Jus Partners Cosmopolitan Limited. Ruling on their bail applications, Chief Magistrate P. E. Nwaka, admitted the 1st defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with 3 sureties in like sum.

The court also granted the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 with 3 sureties in like sum and three years tax clearance While the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th are admitted to bail, they were all to report at Zone 2 Onikan, Lagos, on every 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month.

Chief Magistrate Nwaka while reviewing the case file said that the only nexus of the first defendant to the entire charge was that monies were received in her Zenith bank account which were proceeds of crime.

However, the court did not take the plea of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants because the it lacks jurisdiction over the matter.

Magistrate Nwaka held that the 2nd and 3rd defendants are to be remanded in prison facility for the first 30 days pending the duplication of the case file at the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

Barrister O.O. Ogunleye appeared for the complainant as counsel holding watching brief.

The charge reads: “That you Blessing Felix Onyema ‘F’, Sunday Alabogu ‘M’, Sylvester Nwajagu and others still at large on the 20th day of June, 2022 at about 0150hrs at Spenser Street, off Murtala Mohammed Way, Yaba, Lagos in the Lagos State Magisterial District did unlawfully conspired amongst yourselves to commit Felony to wit: robbery and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 259 and punishable under Section 297 (2) (a) (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

“That you Blessing Felix Onyema (F) Sunday Alabogu ‘M’, Sylvester Nwajagu and others still at large on the same date, time and place in the forementioned Magisterial District did armed yourselves with guns and robbed sixteen drums of Starlight 96 Core Optic Fibre Cables valued N80,000,000 (Eighty Million Naira) property of Jus Partners Cosmopolitan Ltd. and thereby committed an offence contrary to 296 and punishable under Section 297(1)(2} (a)(b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

“That you Blessing Felix Onyema ‘F’, Sunday Alabogu ‘M’, Sylvester Nwajagu and others still at large on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District did attempt to unlawfully kill Emmanuel Bassey ‘M and Abel Uko En durance ‘M’ by tying and threatening them with a gun thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 230(1) and punishable under Section 230(2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2035.

“That you Celestine Nnailo ‘M’, Obinna Onu ‘M’, Sylvester Nwajagu, Onyedike Vincent, Odo Vincent Chinedu and others still at large on the 20th day of June 2022 between the hours of 0700hrs to 1000hrs at Shibiri, Ojo in Lagos Magisterial District did dishonestly receive sixteen drums of Starlight 96 Co Fibre Cables valued N80,000,000 (Eighty Million Naira) from one, Sunday Alabogu ‘M’ and Blessing Felix Onyema ‘F’ knowing to be stolen property of Ju Partners Cosmopolitan Ltd and thereby committed an offence contrary to Sectio 528 and punishable under Section 328 (1) (2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

“That you Celestine Nnailo ‘M’, Obirna Onu ‘M’, Sylvester Nwajagu Onyedike Vincent, Odo Vincent Chinedu and others still at large on the 20th day of June 2022 between the hours of 0700hrs to 1000hrs at Shibiri Ojo in Lagos Magisterial District did dishonestly receive sixteen drums of Starlight 96 Cor. Optic Fibre Cables something reasonably suspected to have been stolen thereby Committed an offence contrary to Section 329 and punishable under Section 329(c) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...