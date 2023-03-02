Metro & Crime News

Police Arraign Six For Alleged Disruption Of Polls, BVAS Snatching In Niger

Six persons have been arraigned by the Niger State Police Command before a Minna Chief Magistrate Court for allegedly disrupting the Presidential and National Assembly elections and snatching the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines during Saturday’s polls.

The Suspects were arraigned on ten-count charges bothering on criminal conspiracy, disturbance of public peace, belonging to the assembly of thugs, facilitating thuggery, disorderly conduct of the election, snatching of BVAS electronic machine, use of threat and violence during elections and unlawful possession of voters’ card.

