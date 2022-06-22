News

Police arraign Warri chief over assault, destruction of property in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The police in Edo State yesterday arraigned Chief Johnson Asteruleghe,’M’ 54 years, the Iyesere of Warri, before a Benin High Court, over alleged assault, malicious damage in Ologbo Dukedom, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of the state. The defendant, Johnson Asteruleghe, the Iyasere of Warri, is being tried on a seven-count charge of assault and malicious damage with charge No: B/Co 126/22.

The Police Prosecutor, DPP Okunbor Orobosa Esq., told the court that defendant committed the offence on the 2nd day of February, 2022 at Ologbo in the Benin Judicial Division. “You did conspire amongst yourselves to carry on war-like undertaking malicious damage, punishable under Section 517 of the Criminal Code, Cap.48.vol.11 .Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria, 1976, as applicable in Edo State.”

Okunbor urged the court not to grant the defendant bail, maintaining that he is fond of formenting trouble when granted bail, citing previous criminal cases of murder against the defendant in which he was granted bail before he committed these offences. The defendant’s Counsel, Eghedosa Imhandegbelo (SAN), in his oral bail application, urged the court to grant the defendant bail. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

 

