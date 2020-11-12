News Top Stories

Police arraigns ex-Imo gov, Ohakim, over alleged false information

The Inspector-General of Police yesterday arraigned a former governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, before an Abuja High Court on a three-count criminal charge bothering on giving of false of information. The prosecution in the charge marked FCT/HC/CR/993/2020, alleged that the defendant, who was governor of Imo State from 2007 to 2011, gave false information against one Lady Chinyere Amuchienwa.

The prosecution further alleged that the defendant lied that the lady threatened him with a gun, and equally made a false claim that he had a plot of land for sale in Lagos. The former governor, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges as they were read to him by the registrar of the court. After that, the defence counsel, K. C. Njemanze, SAN, moved a written bail application brought pursuant to sections 158 and 163 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015 and section 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution.

The defence counsel while praying that bail should be granted to his client on self-recognition argued that the alleged offence was bailable in nature. Besides, he added that as a former governor of a state, he would not jump bail, but would always be available to stand his trial.

Njemanze further submitted that his client had reasonable Nigerians to stand as his sureties and would not interfere with the case. However, the prosecution counsel, Stanley Nwodo, in an 11- paragraphs counter-affidavit, opposed to the bail application. He conceded that the alleged offences were bailable in nature, he, however, urged the court to exercise its discretion with caution given the antecedent of the defendant.

