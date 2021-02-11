Metro & Crime

Police arraigns three female suspects for defrauding Galaxy TV of N16m

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

The Special Fraud Unit (SFU) of the Nigeria Police Thursday arraigned three female suspects, alongside one male, for allegedly defrauding Galaxy TV to the tune of over N16 million through bank cheques.

The suspects: 37-year-old, Fasan Tolulope Bolanle (f); Nwosu Ugonna Bernard (37-year-old male); Oshin Omolara (27-year-old female) and Judith Elika Ehiwario (33-year-old female), were docked before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos.

The four defendants, who pleaded not guilty, were arraigned on a seven-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and forgery.

The Police Prosecutor, Mr Emmanuel Jackson, told the court that the Police have concluded its investigation and intend to call five witnesses and tender several documents to prove its case against the defendants.

According to Jackson, the four defendants, at different times, stole the sum of N11m on September 14, 2018 and the sum of N600, 000 and N1.3m sometime in July, 2018 belonging to Galaxy Television.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: How I was tortured, thrown off building by SARS, paralysed victim tells Lagos panel 

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters Tuesday, heard how the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) tortured and paralyzed a trader and phone dealer, Mr Ndukwe Ekekwe.   Ekekwe, who is confined to a wheelchair, told the nine-man panel that he sustained a severe spinal cord […]
Metro & Crime

Truck crushes woman in front of father’s hotel in Ogun

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) has said that a truck crushed a middle-aged woman at Onihale area, near Owode-Ijako, Ogun on Thursday. The Owode-Ijako Unit Commander of TRACE, Mrs Temitope Oseni, who spoke on behalf of the Corps Commander, Mr Seni Ogunyemi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, […]
Metro & Crime

Alleged defamation: Court orders substituted service on ex-Imo gov

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has ordered service by substituted means on former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim. The substituted service is said to be in respect of Originating Processes and all other processes incidental to Suit No: CV/3248/200 in a case of defamation of character instituted by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica