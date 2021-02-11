Police arraigns three female suspects for defrauding Galaxy TV of N16m

The Special Fraud Unit (SFU) of the Nigeria Police Thursday arraigned three female suspects, alongside one male, for allegedly defrauding Galaxy TV to the tune of over N16 million through bank cheques.

The suspects: 37-year-old, Fasan Tolulope Bolanle (f); Nwosu Ugonna Bernard (37-year-old male); Oshin Omolara (27-year-old female) and Judith Elika Ehiwario (33-year-old female), were docked before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos.

The four defendants, who pleaded not guilty, were arraigned on a seven-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and forgery.

The Police Prosecutor, Mr Emmanuel Jackson, told the court that the Police have concluded its investigation and intend to call five witnesses and tender several documents to prove its case against the defendants.

According to Jackson, the four defendants, at different times, stole the sum of N11m on September 14, 2018 and the sum of N600, 000 and N1.3m sometime in July, 2018 belonging to Galaxy Television.

