Metro & Crime

Police arrest 10 hoodlums over attack on ANLCA secretariat

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Taiwo Jimoh

Police in Lagos have arrested no fewer than 10 suspected hoodlums in connection with the attack at the headquarters of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA).
Items recovered from the miscreants were four AK47 rifles, two pistols and a bag of charms.
It was learnt that some of the hoodlums, said to be numbering over 40, were allegedly suspected to be sponsored by another factional ANLCA body, the suspects were said to have escaped before policemen from Festac Division stormed the place and arrested 10 of them.
Confirming the attack and arrest to our correspondent, National Secretary of the association, Alhaji Abdulazeez Mukaila, disclosed that the criminals destroyed the CCTV cameras and many other valuable office equipment; they also carted away official documents from his office and burnt them.
“They also stole N2 million cash kept in my drawer for administrative expenses,” he said.
When contacted on phone president of the association, Nwabunike, who expressed shock over the unprovoked attack, thanked God that the attackers were not able to kill any of his members or staff, saying “some of my staff and some members of NECOM had reported for work at time of the attack.”
He said that the destruction was massive and can only be quantified after a thorough audit of office infrastructure has been carried out.
When contact, the Lagos State Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Muyiwa Adejobi, said he was not aware of the incident, but promised to get back to our Correspondent on the matter.

Reporter

