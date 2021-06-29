Police arrest 10 suspected robbers, drug dealers

Maiduguri

Police in Borno State yesterday paraded 10 suspects arrested for Point of Sales (POS) robberies, bank customers’ robbers and Indian hemp dealers.

Addressing a press briefing at the state Police Command Headquarters, Maiduguri, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Edet Okon, said on April 29, 2021, about 9pm, the GRA Division received a report that about 8.45pm, some hoodlums, operating in a black Golf vehicle, attacked and robbed a POS operator on Circular Road, Polo area of Maiduguri of N2.5 million

Okon said on the receipt of the report, the police launched a manhunt that led to the arrest of two suspects, while one fled.

He said: “On the receipt of the report, the Command launched a manhunt for the criminals and consequently one Akachukwu Emmanuel was arrested at Lamisula Police Division.

His confession led to the arrest of one of his accomplices, Isa Goni, in Kano Municipality. Other accomplices who are at large are still being trailed by operatives of the command.”

Items recovered from the suspects, according to the PPRO, include one Black Golf vehicle with registration number ASU 230 MU, two POS machines and other accessories.

According to him, also, the police, in a separate operation, arrested members of a syndicate which specialised in trailing bank customers and robbing them of their money.

He said: “Between May 15 and 28, 2021, operatives of the command, in an intelligencedriven operation, arrested the following persons – Mallam Hamisu, Alhaji Umar Samalia alias Dan Babur, Alhaji Habibu Garba alias Senator, Alhaji Ali Yahaya and Mari Paul – all suspects who specialise in trailing unsuspecting citizens, especially those just coming out of banks, breaking into their cars and stealing money kept therein.”

The PPRO said the suspects were trailed and arrested by crack operatives in Maiduguri, Borno State; Jos, Plateau State; Kano, Kano State and Jalingo in Taraba State.

Okon added that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to have stolen N2.3 million from a vehicle parked inside Musa Usman Secretariat and another N2.5 million from a vehicle belonging to one Aliyu Ali at a Mosque in Maiduguri.

He said the suspects also confessed to have carried out their operations in Kano, Abuja, Sokoto, Zamfara, Jigawa, Jos, Yola, Damaturu and Jalingo.

Like this: Like Loading...